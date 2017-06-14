The City of Ashland Board of Aldermen have invited builder/developer Mike McCubbin to begin the re-zoning process again after a close session vote last Tuesday evening.

After receiving a letter from McCubbin which stated that he thought his recent re-zoning request and conditional use request would be voted upon separately, the board voted unanimously.

Mayor Gene Rhorer would not say whether or not the McCubbin’s letter to the City of Ashland was from McCubbin or an attorney or whether or not he threatened legal action, however, the agenda for last Tuesday’s Board of Aldermen meeting called for a closed session “pursuant to Chapt. 610.021 legal actions, causes of legal action or litigation.”

Rhorer said on the advice of the city attorney he would not reveal the contents of the McCubbin letter at this time.

“It stated that he wanted the re-zoning and the conditional use permit to be voted on separately,” Rhorer said. “The staff said he had asked that the two be voted on together. I want to be fair to Mike or anyone else who wants to bring business or development to our town,” Rhorer added. “If Mike wants to go back to planning and zoning and begin the process again, he can do that.”

~ Get the story in today’s Journal ~

By Bruce Wallace