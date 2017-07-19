The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce unanimously endorsed the Boone County Proposition One road and bridge tax at their monthly meeting Thursday morning.

Proposition One, a half-cent sales tax, will be up for renewal on the August 8 ballot. Voters will also select a new state representative for District 50 – which includes Southern Boone County. Candidates Michela Skelton (D-Columbia) and Sara Walsh (R-Ashland) are vying for the seat.

Southern District Commissioner Fred Parry and former Governor Roger Wilson were at the chamber meeting to re-introduce the road/bridge tax to business owners and answer questions.

“This is not a new tax – it is a renewal,” Parry said. “Good roads and bridges are vital for economic development, public safety, emergency management and touches all our lives – we need to renew this tax.”

By Bruce Wallace