The Glascock Agency proudly welcomes agent Katie Carr to their trusted team of insurance advisors. Katie came to Mid-Missouri to attend Westminster College in Fulton and interned at the state capital for State Representative Chrissy Sommer. Graduating in 2016 with a degree in Business Communications, Katie was consistently recognized over the last three years for exceeding goals as a manager with Enterprise Rent-a Car. The Glascock Agency is excited to add Katie and her experience to their team.