In 2015, the VFW Auxiliary organization opened its membership to men. Bryan Bradford of Ashland is the first male President of the Boone County VFW 280 Auxiliary.

The 105-year-old establishment of the VFW Auxiliary is designed to serve veterans of foreign wars and their families through volunteerism and fundraising. A member must be related to a veteran that has served in overseas combat.

“My grandfather William E. Johnston served in WWI in the Navy. I belong to the Sons of the American Legion, and since he served overseas, I could join because of him,” Bradford said.

“Members go through the same entry process as the Veterans joining the VFW Post,” said Bradford who has been a member since 2016.

By Carson Blake