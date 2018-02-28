Boone County will start using a new jury system called “Show-Me Jury” or “eJuror,” which allows potential jurors to fill out a questionnaire and update their information online. With this new system, those who have been summoned for jury services may receive some notifications through a text or an e-mail. The first jurors effected by this will receive a jury notice from the court in the mail starting February 28, 2018. Show-Me Jury is available online at: https://www.courts.mo.gov/ejuror/

“This new system will allow jurors to more easily interact with the court, while maintaining confidentiality,” said Jury Supervisor Gloria Schaefer. “The court as a whole has moved into an electronic system. This is a more efficient way for everyone to interact with the court. We have a computer available at the courthouse for anyone who needs to fill out the form online, and we will work with those who need additional assistance.”

Potential jurors will still receive a jury notice in the mail from the court, directing them to go on-line to fill out the qualification form and questionnaire. If they choose to provide additional contact information, they may obtain future contact electronically. If a juror believes they are not qualified to serve under Missouri law, they can submit documentation online. For instance, if someone has moved to another state, they can electronically submit a copy of their driver’s license as proof.

As the capability of this program grows, it is anticipated that jurors whoprovide electronic contact information will be able to receive e-mail or text alerts whether or not they need to report for service. Currently, jurors need to call the court’s automated phone message or look on the court’s website to find out if their service is no longer required, as the only contact information the court has is their home address.

“Jurors will be able to seek information from us in a manner that best fitstheir needs and soon information can be updated more quickly should a plea occur, or if we have bad weather,” said Schaefer.

The new system was piloted last year in St. Louis City and Jackson County, and will be rolled out to additional courts this year. Callaway County is scheduled to be on the new system starting April 9, 2018.

The court also reminds the public that they should be aware of jury scams where someone may call you and say you owe money for not appearing for jury service. Even with this new system the court will not call you for confidential information and will never call asking for money for a fine.