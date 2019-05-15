Lead Photo: The donation received will be used to construct a chapel for the Baptist Home. Above from left: Ron Mackey – Baptist Home Advancement Director, Marilyn Skipper – daughter of the donors of the above home, Steve Long – Administrator of the Baptist Home of Ashland, Barney Sword – Board member of The Baptist Foundation of Mid-Missouri, Derek Tamm – Advancement Officer for the Baptist Home and Bill Lloyd – Board member of The Baptist Foundation of Mid-Missouri. Not pictured from the Foundation are Jack Blaylock and Jim Marberry.

$150k Donation Received from The Baptist Foundation of Mid-Missouri for the Construction of the Duke-Nelson Chapel on The Baptist Home-Ashland Campus.

The Baptist Home Corporate Office is pleased to announce they have received a gift of $150,000 from The Baptist Foundation of Mid-Missouri to be used for the construction of a new chapel on The Baptist Home-Ashland campus. The Baptist Home Trustees have named the chapel Duke-Nelson in memory of two prominent Missouri Baptist leaders, Nelson Duke and Tom Nelson and their wives.

The gift resulted from the sale of a home formerly owned by Leonard and Clara Erickson of Columbia. The home was donated after the Erickson’s passing to The Baptist Foundation of Mid-Missouri with the goal of it being used for furloughed missionaries and pastors. Marilyn Skipper, whose parents owned the home, said her dad had long dreamed of a Baptist Home presence in central Missouri. Marilyn will be one of the first residents on the new Baptist Home campus at Ashland. The gift will be used for the Duke-Nelson Chapel, and the entryway and foyer will be named in honor of her parents.

