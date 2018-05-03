The first of many graduation events will be held this Sunday at Southern Boone High School.

Baccalaureate services will be held at the SoBoCo gym at 2 p.m. The faith-based service is being organized in part by SoBoCo High School faculty member Chris Gares.

“This will be a faith-based celebration of the graduation class,” Gares said. “The ceremony will include scripture readings, special music and performances as well as a sermon or speech that ties the move from this phase of life to the next phase of life to the graduate’s faith.”

Graduates are not required to attend the event, but Gares said he was working to encourage more seniors to attend.

The Southern Boone commencement exercises will be held Sunday, May 13 at 2 p.m. at the high school gym.