Swimmers have lined up for the Ashland Optimist Community Pool’s newest addition of a slide and refurbished toddler pool area.

The Ashland Optimist Community Pool kicked off the swimming season with an open house sponsored by Connections Bank of Ashland Friday, May 24.

The last three years Connections Bank has sponsored the open house with free admission, snacks, and drinks.

“A lot of the changes this year is feedback from parents and locals from last year,” Ernie Wren, Director of the Optimist Foundation. “One nice change is the shifting of the hours from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. allowing us to do more events in the morning and after pool hours.”

The pool will now also offer swimming lessons, pool parties and is working with the Southern Boone YMCA on water fitness classes.

“I’m really surprised at the large turnout. It’s great to do something for the community that is enjoyable for everyone,” said Jessy Henderson Connections Bank.

By Carson Blake