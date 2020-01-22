Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently thanked his staff and announced the many accomplishments of his office during the 2019 calendar year. In addition to having overarching responsibilities for elections in the state of Missouri, the Office of the Secretary of State also serves Missourians through its Business Services Division, makes records and books available through the State Archives and State Library, protects investors with its Securities Division and also administers programs like Safe at Home, an address confidentiality program designed to help keep victims of abuse safe from their wabusers.

· Awarded 182 grants to libraries of all sizes and demographics.

· Distributed 500,000 items checked out to blind or visually handicapped Missourians.

· In FY19, approved 6,840 cash receipt deposits for $31.5 million, reviewed/approved 7,043 invoices for payment and processed more than 1,000 fiscal notes.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~