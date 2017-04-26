The City of Ashland’s Planning and Zoning Commission will take an official look on May 9 at the next step in the largest construction project in the city’s history – the development of 477 acres by the Potterfield family just west of the Columbia Regional Airport.

Hummingbird Properties sent plans to the City of Ashland that show a pair of spec buildings – one a 55,000 square foot facility that will cover eight acres, the other 22,000 square feet to be used as a professional center or office building.

The two facilities will be located just west of the Columbia Regional Airport in the new Cartwright Industrial Technology Park. The development totals nearly 12 acres The two buildings, built with concrete, will have an estimated value of $7 million in construction costs.

“These will not be steel buildings,” said Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer. “He (developer Larry Potterfield) will not have any steel buildings in this park.”

Site plans include detailed drawings of the two buildings, including plans for adequate parking, storm water runoff and detailed construction plans.

The development is being built around the idea of contoured line – with no straight lines, even in the streets. The curved streets – all 8-inches of concrete in order to allow for heavy trucks to pick up and deliver goods – are designed for aesthetics, but also for slowing traffic, according to Ashland City Administrator Lyn Woolford. A roundabout – larger than both of the Ashland roundabouts combined – sits at the nexus of the streets running in an out of the development. There are multiple entrances to the development, two off of Rt. H – with the potential for a third – and two on Hardwick Lane and another from the Airport Road.

By Bruce Wallace