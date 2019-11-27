CBD, Cannabidiol, is found in various locations in Columbia including the mall, Wal Mart, and as long as fire inspections pass, it will have a business front at 108 W. Broadway in Ashland.

The business license has been applied under CBD Connoisseurs, LLC., by Alexander Aklam.

Any new business in Ashland has to begin by filling out paperwork for a site inspection, once that passes they begin a business license application.

“The city does not have any discretion [on what businesses are in Ashland]. We don’t put it up for approval of the board,” said City Attorney Jeff Kays.

“As long as it meets zoning, city ordinances and fire inspections I’m going to sign it [the business license],” said Mayor Gene Rhorer.

Derived from the hemp plant, according to the World Health Organization “In humans, CBD exhibits no effects indicative of any abuse or dependence potential. To date, there is no evidence of public health related problems associated with the use of pure CBD.”

Both CBD and THC are cannabinoids, however they interact with different receptors within a person’s brain. By itself CBD does not cause the ‘high’ associated with THC.

By Carson Blake