On April 20, 2023, the Missouri FFA Association awarded the Ashland FFA Chapter a Gold Emblem, a Top Chapter Award. Ashland placed second out of 355 chapters and was the Model of Innovation in Growing Leaders State Winner. Only 10 percent of state chapters receive a top chapter designation annually. Here are some additional highlights of the convetions:

– Ashland FFA won first place in the growing leaders category!

– Ben Taylor advanced to nationals in the diversified crop placement category.

– Ashley Sjostrand will compete at nationals in the diversified livestock category.

– Trent Hargis will compete at nationals in the specialty crop production category.

– Ben, Ashley, and Trent took 1st place in the state in their respective categories.

– Maura Vanskike finished 2nd in the state for goat production

– The poultry team finished 5th out of 47 teams. Each of these students earned a group 1 rating and will be awarded college credit.

– The floriculture team finished 4th out of 60 teams. Three of those team members will receive college credit because they were group 1 rating.

This information was contributed by Rebekah Hammett and Matt Sharp.