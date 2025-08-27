By Russell Gloor

Dear Rusty: I’m ready to apply for my Social Security benefits, and I’m aware of how my benefits are calculated. What I would like to know about is how the application process actually works and how my benefits are received. Signed: Ready to Collect

Dear Ready to Collect: Essentially, you have two main options for applying for Social Security benefits, and also two separate options for receiving your payments.

To apply for benefits, you can either contact Social Security at 1-800-772-1213 to make a telephone appointment to complete your application while speaking to an SSA representative on the phone, or you can submit your application for SS benefits online.

When using the telephone option, you will be guided by an SSA agent while completing your application and can discuss your benefit options directly with that agent (just be sure to be available to receive SSA’s call at the scheduled time). You can also make an appointment by calling your local SS field office directly (get the number for your local SS office at this link: www.ssa.gov/locator). It is not usually necessary to visit your local SSA office in person to apply.

If you are reasonably proficient with computers, you can, instead, apply online, but you will first need to create your personal SSA account online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount. Once you have your personal account set up, you will be able to see your estimated benefit amount at different claim ages, which should help you decide when it is best to apply. Here is a short video which explains the process for applying for benefits online: https://www.ssa.gov/hlp/video/iclaim_r01.htm.

If applying online, you can start your online application at www.ssa.gov/apply and re-access it multiple times as needed until you are ready to submit it; just be sure to write down the “reentry code,” which is provided when you begin your online application.

When you are ready to submit the application, just select “Submit” and your application will be sent to SSA’s application processing unit for review. They will contact you if there are any questions about your application or if any additional documentation is needed. Note that it typically takes a couple of months for your payments to start and note that payment is made in the month following the month earned. For example, if you begin your benefits in August, your first payment will be received in September (on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of each month thereafter, depending on your birthday).

For receiving your monthly SS payments: you will (on your application) be able to specify how you wish your monthly payments to be made. The preferred option used by most beneficiaries is to have your monthly Social Security payment deposited into a financial (e.g., bank) account, details for which you will specify when applying. However, you can also choose to receive your monthly payments in the form of a debit card (called “Direct Express”), which will be replenished monthly. If you choose to have your payment deposited in your bank account, be sure to have your bank account information ready when you apply. Note that Social Security no longer issues payments via printed checks (except in rare circumstances).

