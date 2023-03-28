For Immediate Release

The April 4, 2023 Municipal Election is just around the corner and the Boone County Clerk’s Office wants to remind voters of important dates and deadlines over the next two weeks.

No excuse absentee voting is available now for all Boone County voters. Voters can stop by the Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut (corner of 9th and Ash) between 8am and 5pm on weekdays until April 3. Weekend voting opportunities are available from 10am to 1pm on:

March 25 at the Centralia Public Library

March 26 at the Columbia Mall

April 1 at the Southern Boone Public Library

April 2 at the Columbia/Boone County Health Department

The Boone County Government Center is also open 10am to 1pm on March 25, March 26, and April 2 and 9am to 1pm on April 1 for in person absentee voting. Voters must bring a photo ID, such as a Missouri driver’s license, passport, or military ID, in order to vote in person.

Voters that are eligible to cast an absentee ballot by mail because they have an illness or disability, will be out of town, or work in health care or as a first responder must request their mailed ballot by 5pm on Wednesday, March 23. Voters can request their mailed ballot by applying online at https://www.showmeboone.com/clerk/.

On Election Day, April 4, 2023, polling places will be open from 6am to 7pm. Voters can find their polling place online at https://maps.showmeboone.com/viewers/ClerkPollLocations/ or they can choose to go to a central polling location on Election Day at:

Boone County Government Center at 801 E. Walnut

Friendship Baptist Church at 1707 Smiley Ln, or

Woodcrest Chapel at 2201 W. Nifong Blvd

“We want to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to make their voice heard whether they vote by absentee ballot or at their polling place,” Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said.

Voters can register online, update their address, and view their polling place assignment any time at https://www.showmeboone.com/clerk/.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out at clerk@boonecountymo.org or 573-886-4375.