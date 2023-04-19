Mary “SUE” Baumgartner of Ashland passed away at her home on April 6, 2023, she was 82 years old.

Sue was born October 31, 1940 in Columbia, the daughter of Robert C. and Evalyn May Aufranc Short. She attended Jefferson Junior and Hickman High Schools and graduated from Ashland High School in 1958 . She married Joe F. Baumgartner at Little Bonne Femme on November 30, 1960. She worked as a Medical Stenographer after high school and later became involved with her husband as a partner/coworker at JSB Farms Inc. She also worked as a CNA; a Medical Assistant, a Postal Clerk at the General Mail Facility, and a Rural Relief Mail Carrier. She has been involved in agriculture related volunteer jobs, involving meat promotions in Columbia and St. Louis; serving at food stands at the county level as well the state level, 4H Leader, PTA member, Chairwoman of room Mothers, a bible school teacher, hospital volunteer and other community volunteer positions over the years, as well as hosting the Town & Country Chamber Picnic in 1980. After having survived cancer at the age of 55, she decided to make the world a better place by doing a good deed everyday or giving someone an uplifting or encouraging word. As well as serving her children, grandchildren, other family members, her mother, her mother-in-law and others.

Celebration of Life Services will be held on Saturday April 15, 2023 at 4:00pm with visitation from 2:00 to 4:00pm at Little Bonne Femme Baptist Church in Columbia.

She is survived by her he husband, Joe of the home; two sons, Mike and his wife Cathy Baumgartner of Columbia., Gary of Mexico, 5 grandchildren, Michaela, Clayton, Danielle, and twins Quinton and Cameron. She is also survived by a brother, Robert D. Short of Rocheport and Joe C. Short of Ashland, and a sister Janet K. Miller of Columbia.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Evalyn Aufranc.

In lieu of flowers memorial Contributions are suggested to Central Mo. Hospice, Little Bonne Femme Church or to Englewood Community Club P.O.Box 68 Ashland Missouri 65010

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Robinson Funeral Home in Ashland.