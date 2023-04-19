Donna Sue Wells, 69, of Boonville passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.

Visitation for Donna will be Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the River of Life Assembly of God Church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Boonsboro Cemetery.

Donna Sue Hiatt was born on September 11, 1953, with her twin sister Delores in Fulton, Missouri, the daughter of Pierce and Lorene (Kemp) Hiatt. She graduated from Hickman High School in 1971. Donna married Ervin Wells July 26, 1987, at the Fayette Assembly of God Church. She was an active and dedicated member of the River of Life Assembly of God Church and the Fayette Assembly of God Church; she held the role of secretary at both churches. She was a hair stylist for many years before becoming a stay-at-home mom. Donna loved to cook and crochet, she especially enjoyed crocheting hats for the newborns in the NICU at the hospitals. Donna was known for beautiful nails and loving smile. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents Pierce Hiatt and Lorene Pierce, her husband Ervin Wells, and brother Steve Hiatt. She is survived by her daughters Josie (Tim) Rugen of Boonville, and Robin (Jim) Shaon-Capps of Ashland, sisters Delores Fisher of Columbia and Lisa Robbins of Fulton. She also leaves behind grandchildren Jaclyn Shaon, Aaron and Alex Wells and numerous stepchildren, step grandchildren, step great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

