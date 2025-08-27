By Richard Ward

The Ashland Folks on Spokes group rode round trip from North Jefferson City to Claysville on Aug. 21.

Barbara, Bill, Alvyne, Donovan, Ginni and Rich joined the ride and enjoyed a break from the heat wave.

The ride was quiet — no animals or birds, they all seem to be enjoying the break in the heat wave.

The canopy of green riding along the trail becomes hypnotic.

At Claysville, we rested, had our water and ventured back to North Jefferson.

Taking a break at the bridge we decided to do the chorus line dance which should be easy.

We then departed to the Jefferson City Airport Restaurant for a delicious lunch!

Our next ride is Aug. 29. Meet at the Hinkson Creek Parking lot at 10 a.m. to ride to the Broadway Diner. It is approximately 12 miles ride round trip