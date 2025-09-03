By Ernie Wren

If you missed last week’s Journal coverage on the start of the new school year this week, you surely noticed it while driving by any of the four schools and enjoying the first week of student traffic!

From all reports, parents and public drivers were courteous and patient as the new drop off and pick up routines became smoother.

Unfortunately, there was one mishap, which occurred when a pickup truck rearended a school bus out by Hartsburg.

Matt Sharp, public relations director for the school district, shared with me that, “It was a minor bus accident on Tuesday morning during the first day of school. A vehicle rear-ended the back of the bus. We’re grateful to report that the students and bus driver were all safe and there were no injuries. The bus itself is fine, so we are not down any buses.” The truck was totaled.

Our community has always been proud of the top-quality bus drivers employed at Southern Boone, and the school district has consistently achieved “Total Fleet Excellence” status by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Drivers can help maintain safety for our youth by maintaining awareness on county roads, especially around curves and over hills, where buses may be stopped to unload children.

You might have noticed as you drove by the primary and elementary schools that the streets of Liberty Lane and Peterson have been recently repaved. These streets were in serious need of repair, with driving down Peterson sometimes feeling like a person was driving through a “Whack-a-Mole” game surface. Kudos to Public Works for getting these streets completed before school started.

City Administrator Kyle Michel updated me that the street resurfacing is the extent of planned budget projects for this year. When asked about the status of new sidewalks along Liberty Lane to Liberty Landing, he communicated that sidewalks won’t be coming soon due to the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) bidding still ongoing. While the four-way stop signs recently installed at the entrance of Liberty Landing have helped reduce speed along that straightaway, let’s hope sidewalks are soon to follow. In other discussions with Kyle, there’s nothing new or on the horizon in terms of new businesses coming our way.

A final mention on school news, there is still a great need for substitute teachers at Southern Boone. It has been my pleasure to teach full time at the middle school in the past, and to now substitute teach when my schedule allows. I have found the administrators, teachers, staff, and students to be amazingly positive and supportive. Subbing at the high school this past Thursday, I stopped in the cafeteria to get an early morning refill of coffee. The coffee pot was empty. But they quickly put on a fresh pot of brew for me and tossed me a Rice Krispie treat. What a way to start the day! If you are interested, just go to ashland.k12.mo.us/page/employment for information and links to get started.

This week the annual registration for “Ashland Optimist Basketball” opened. The deadline for registering first and second graders is November 15th, with a cost of $40. Third and fourth graders need to be registered by November 15th also, with a fee of $55. Fifth and sixth graders have until September 27th to get registered, with a $55 fee. Parents, if your family is in financial need, please let the Optimists know, as scholarships are available to cover these costs. You can learn more at ashlandoptimist.org/youthsports/basketball or email Madeline Bloss at AshlandOptimistBasketball@gmail.com.

School Bus Trivia: The first school buses in the US were called “kid hacks” and were horse-drawn wagons or carriages. The first motorized school bus, the 1927 Blue Bird, was created by Albert Luce using a Ford truck frame (henryford.org). Current motorized busses were officially painted “National School Bus Glossy Yellow” in 1939 for high visibility. And finally, most importantly, modern school buses are designed to be 70 times safer than traveling by car! (Source: buswhere.com)