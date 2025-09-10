By Ernie Wren, Contributor

Yes! The Ashland Optimist Club is hosting its annual “Spooktacular” again this year, and it’s right around the corner! The event will be held on Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Ashland Optimist Club, 511 Optimist Drive.

This event is free for the public and participating businesses and organizations. Parents are invited to bring their children “trick-or-treating” for free goodies and games. Businesses, organizations, families or individuals are invited to set up and give out candy or a treat from their trunk; the alternate location for weather will be inside the Optimist Building with tables provided. Prizes will be awarded for the best trunks, so bring on your family-friendly decorations! To reserve a space and/or sponsor a prize, contact Ernie Wren at erniewren@gmail.com or 573-239-1105.

Speaking of Halloween, now is your chance to purchase some cool t-shirts and support the high school student council. The 2025 Haunted Homecoming shirts are available for $20 with the proceeds going to scholarships and homecoming costs. Orders must be in by Oct. 3, you can go to https://tinyurl.com/3rnma9p6 to check it out. The Southern Boone Homecoming parade will be on Friday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m. The football game and coronation will start at 7 p.m. Come out and show your Eagle spirit!

DINE IN THE DIRT! Join in on the adventure of eating “dirt to table” as our students and garden educators put forth a delicious meal that is prepared with fresh garden vegetables from the Southern Boone Learning Garden. The location is right behind the primary school on Sept. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with dinner being served at 4 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person or $65 per family group. You can purchase tickets online at www.eventbrite.com by searching “Dine in the Dirt.” Questions can be sent to Lyra Noce at lnoce@sbschools.us. Southern Boone is one of the few Missouri school districts blessed to have a dedicated garden space and teacher, which helps students appreciate the agricultural benefits and history of rural communities. Students of all ages benefit from this program, and your support would be appreciated.

REMINDERS: This Saturday, Sept. 13 is the Ashland Fall Festival! Activities go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ashland City Park with some exciting “Wiener Dog Races” and an All-Breed Dog Costume Contest! Be there at 10 a.m. to register your fur babies, with the contest and race starting off at 10:30 a.m. And while there won’t be a car and bike contest this year, there will be plenty of other interesting things to do with vendors, food trucks, games and more!

Annual registration for “Ashland Optimist Basketball” is open. The deadline for registering first and second graders is Nov. 15, with a cost of $40. Third and fourth graders need to be registered by Nov. 15 also, with a fee of $55. Fifth and sixth graders have until Sept. 27 to get registered, with a $55 fee. Parents, if your family is in financial need, please let the Optimists know, as scholarships are available to cover these costs. You can learn more at http://www.ashlandoptimist.org/youthsports/basketball or email Madeline Bloss at AshlandOptimistBasketball@gmail.com

Keep the Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival on your calendar for the weekend of Oct. 11 and 12. Huge event as usual with vendor capacity reaching its maximum, so this is going to be another exciting year!