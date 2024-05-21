May 22- 1843: The first wagon train of settlers bound for Oregon sets out from Independence, MO. 1939: Benito Mussolini and Adolf Hitler sign the “Pact of Steel” agreement, formalizing the “Rome-Berlin Axis.” 1992: After nearly 30 years as the “king of late-night television,” Johnny Carson hosts his final Tonight Show. 2004: An F4 tornado, measuring a record 2.5 miles wide, destroys the town of Hallam, NE, killing only one person.

May 23- 1785: The multi-talented and much-accomplished Benjamin Franklin announces his invention of bifocal glasses! 1873: The first Preakness Stakes is run at Pimlico Racecourse in Baltimore, MD; Survivor was the winner, defeating the other six horses by more than 10 lengths. 1934: Infamous outlaws Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow (aka Bonnie & Clyde) are shot and killed in a police ambush in Sailes, LA. 1960: Israeli Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion announces the capture of notorious Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann in Argentina. He would stand trial and be found guilty of numerous war crimes by a panel of judges. He was hanged near Tel Aviv, Israel in 1962

May 24- 1844: Samuel Morse taps out the first telegraph message in his eponymous code. “What hath God wrought?” travels from the US Capitol to the Baltimore train station and back. 1883: The Brooklyn Bridge is officially opened, with President Chester A. Arthur and NY Governor Grover Cleveland in attendance. 1935: The first Major League Baseball game to be played at night takes place at Crosley Field in Cincinnati, OH, with the hometown Reds defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1. President Franklin D. Roosevelt flipped the ceremonial light switch from the White House. 1978: Management consultant Marilyn Loden first coins the term “glass ceiling,” referring to invisible career barriers for American women.

May 25- 1935: Ohio State track and field star Jesse Owens equals or breaks four world records at a Big Ten track meet in Ann Arbor, MI, within a span of 45 minutes. 1961: President John F. Kennedy pledged to land a man on the moon and return him to Earth before the end of the decade, in a speech before a Joint Session of Congress. 1977: The first “Star Wars” movie premieres at US theaters: “Episode IV: A New Hope.” 2020: George Floyd, an African American man, is arrested and killed by police outside a store in Minneapolis, MN. Video showing officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck and back for over nine minutes sparked numerous protests across the United States.

May 26- 1896: The Dow Jones index was inaugurated on Wall Street, tracking the performance of 12 industrial stocks. It closed the first day at 40.94. 1897: Bram Stoker’s horror novel “Dracula” is published in London. 1927: The 15 millionth and final Model T rolls off a Ford Motor Company assembly plant in Dearborn, MI. The final “Tin Lizzie” was driven off the line by Henry Ford and his son Edsel. 1977: Daredevil George Willig scales the South Tower of the World Trade Center from the ground to the top. He paid a fine of $1.10, one penny for each of the building’s 110 stories.

May 27- 1679: Habeas Corpus is adopted by the British Parliament, strengthening the ability of citizens to challenge unlawful arrest and imprisonment. 1930: The Chrysler Building opens in New York City, reigning as the world’s tallest structure until the Empire State Building opens 11 months later! 1937: The Golden Gate Bridge spanning the San Francisco Bay, opens to traffic, the world’s longest suspension bridge at the time, measuring 4,200 feet. 2022: “Top Gun Maverick” opens in movie theaters 36 years after the original film, both starring actor Tom Cruise!

May 28- 1830: President Andrew Jackson signs the Indian Removal Act into law, leading to the Cherokee “Trail of Tears” soon after.

1916: Racecar driver Barney Oldfield sets a new speed record at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with a qualifying lap clocked at 102.6 miles per hour! 1934: The Dionne quintuplets are born in Callander, Ontario, Canada. The five identical girls would be the first quintuplets to survive infancy. 1972: Members of the so-called White House “plumbers” break into the Democratic Party’s National Headquarters at the Watergate complex to plant listening devices. They would be arrested on a subsequent visit three weeks later, which would lead to all manner of difficulties for many, many people!