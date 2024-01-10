Jan. 10- 49 BCE: In defiance of the Roman Senate, Julius Caesar leads his army across the Rubicon, triggering a civil war that would lead to his becoming “dictator for life.” 1982: QB Joe Montana connects with WR Dwight Clark and “The Catch” becomes an iconic football play, in 49ers’ 28-27 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Championship game. 1999: “The Sopranos” debuts on HBO.

Jan. 11- 1949: First recorded snowfall in Los Angeles, CA (it didn’t stick around for long!). 1964: U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry issues report warning that smoking cigarettes may be hazardous to your health. We’ve come a long way, baby!

Jan. 12- 1969: Backing up “Broadway” Joe Namath’s “guarantee” of victory, the NY Jets defeat Baltimore 16-7 in Super Bowl III. 2010: A devastating earthquake strikes Haiti, destroying most of its capital Port-au-Prince and killing an estimated 160 thousand people.

Jan. 13- 1930: Mickey Mouse debuts in a comic strip. 1978: Former Vice President Hubert H. Humphrey passes away from bladder cancer in Waverly, MN at the age of 66. 2000: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates steps down as CEO and promotes company president Steve Ballmer to take his place.

Jan. 14- 1784: U.S. Congress of the Confederation ratifies Treaty of Paris that ended the Revolutionary War against Great Britain. 1957: American actor Humphrey Bogart dies in Los Angeles, CA from cancer of the esophagus at age 57. 1970: Singer Diana Ross performs her final concert with “The Supremes” at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

Jan. 15- 1919: The “Great Molasses Flood” in Boston, MA drowns 21 people (but what a way to go!). 1929: Martin Luther King, Jr. born in Atlanta, GA. 1943: Construction completed on the world’s largest office building-the U.S. Pentagon in Arlington, VA. 2009: “The Miracle on the Hudson” occurs when pilot Chesley Sullenberger safely lands a disabled USAirways jet on the Hudson River in New York City. There were no fatalities.

Jan. 16- 1547: “Ivan the Terrible” crowns himself the first Tsar of Moscow at 17 years old. (Isn’t that just typical of a 17-year-old?) 1919: The 18th Amendment to the Constitution, authorizing the prohibition of alcohol, is ratified when the Nebraska Legislature gives its approval. It became law in 1920 and was repealed in 1933 by passage of the 21st Amendment.