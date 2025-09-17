By Connor Groothuis, KOMU 8

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Kehoe and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced Tuesday that child care licensing requirements will be streamlined across the state.

Executive Order 25-15 will cut at least 10% of outdated or duplicative rules from licensing requirements. DESE says it identified 177 rules to remove.

“Missouri families deserve safe, reliable child care and providers deserve a licensing system that is clear, practical and efficient,” Kehoe said in a news release.

DESE also plans to put all regulations into one rulebook with sections for different types of facilities.

Megan Murray Burks, outreach and advocacy coordinator with Kids Win Missouri, served on the task force that reviewed the regulations. She said the changes will simplify oversight without compromising safety.

“We went line by line through those; we could have easily eliminated 10% just based on duplication alone,” Burks said. “But instead of just doing that, we went through each rule and regulation, made sure that they weren’t interpreted differently, like each compliance inspector would know the rule no matter what part of the state they were in, and the rules would be interpreted the same way across the board.”

Burks said that while the new licensing rules won’t lower costs directly, they’re part of a larger push to help families. This week, Kids Win Missouri launched Child Care Works, a “tri-share” program in which the state, employers and parents each pay a third of tuition.

“The program that we just launched yesterday has the potential to be very beneficial for families,” Burks said. “The families that can utilize it, they are families that make too much money to utilize the state subsidy, so they don’t have any state assistance, but they still can’t afford child care, because child care costs are ridiculous.”

Paula S. Benne, president of C&S Employment Solutions, has worked closely on child care issues. Benne said the executive order represents a critical step.

“Our families, our industries, our business have asked for a answer on child care and we are working towards that answer by simplifying the regulations and polices,” Benne said. “Those are great steps in the right direction.”

Benne said child care shortages ripple into the workforce.

“Employers are struggling with good candidates. Our employers are struggling because of the childcare shortages,” Benne said.

She also pointed to the new Child Care Works program, which is expected to launch this fall, as a potential game-changer.

“An employer will pay 30% of their employees’ child care costs, the state will match up to 40% so that’s a 70% rate,” Benne said. “Percent reduction for our employees, for the employees that parent. I mean, that’s a huge raise.”

Burks agreed that affordability and access remain the biggest barriers.

“Over 97% of Missouri is in a child care desert for infants and toddlers,” she said. “Families are having to choose really unsafe situations sometimes because they don’t have a choice.”