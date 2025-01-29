By: Tara Blue

The Ashland Optimist Club is currently keeping Southern Boone students in grades 1st-6th active and engaged throughout the winter season. Every Saturday, from November through February, our local children compete in recreational games against their own classmates and other Mid-Missouri teams.

The program is one of the stepping-stones which helps prepare children for competition at the high school level and beyond. The emphasis of the games is on basic skills and instruction. Kids in grades 1 and 2 play 3v3 games against their Southern Boone peers and are refereed by their volunteer coaches.

Kids in grades 3 through 6 compete in 5v5 basketball against other teams in the Mid-Missouri Youth Basketball Association (MMYBA) and are refereed by our local high school basketball students.

Check the Ashland Optimist Club website to register for the upcoming soccer season (1st-8th grade), and baseball/softball season (preK-2nd).