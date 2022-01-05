On New Year’s Day, four Southern Boone youth wrestlers made their way out into the ice storm to compete in one of the toughest wrestling tournaments in Missouri. The Third Annual, Hannibal Wrestling Club, “Scrap for the Strap”, typically draws elite wrestlers from Iowa, Illinois, and of course, Missouri. Gunnar Bolinger placed first, bringing home a well earned championship belt. Sawyer Bolinger, Weston Wilmoth, and Bowen Bartow all had wins as well, and each brought home 3rd place medals. The next scheduled event is the Blair Oaks Wrestling Tournament, Saturday the 8th.