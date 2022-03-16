The Southern Boone Wrestling Club gathered, yet again, for another weekend of wrestling in Cape Girardeau; only this time, State medals were up for grabs. The Missouri USA State Championships and Missouri USA Girls State took place simultaneously, inside Southeast Missouri State University’s, Show-Me Center. Most brackets were filled with 16 wrestlers, comprised of the 4 best wrestlers from each of the 4 regions of Missouri. The preliminary matches took place on Saturday, while the final rounds took place on Sunday. These brackets were double elimination brackets, meaning, if a wrestler lost twice, they could no longer compete in the tournament. It was a long weekend full of emotions, from the highest of highs, to the lowest of lows; but only 6 wrestlers from each bracket would earn themselves a State medal and a spot on the podium. This tournament officially closes out the 2021-2022 wrestling season. A banquet dinner will be held to present club awards and accomplishments on March 19th, at the Senior Center, in Ashland.

