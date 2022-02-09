On Saturday, Southern Boone wrestlers went to Missouri Nationals in Lebanon. This tournament was not for the faint of heart. It brought the best wrestlers from Missouri, along with several from Illinois and Arkansas. There were 2,100 wrestlers who attended this tournament, and all Southern Boone wrestlers in attendance competed in 16 or 32-wrestler brackets. On Sunday, the Novice and Girls National Tournament took place in Lebanon. In addition to this, a small group of Southern Boone wrestlers decided to attend North Callaway’s Thunderstruck Wrestling Tournament. Last weekend ends the regular scheduled season for Southern Boone youth, and now the wrestlers will prepare for the State Series, starting with Districts, on Feb. 26th. The results from last weekend are as follows.