This weekend was a big weekend for wrestling! The Southern Boone Wrestling Club had no choice but to split-up in order to attend several different tournaments. Saturday, our club’s rookie wrestlers made their way to Sedalia to face off with other rookies from across the state of Missouri. This event took place at the State Fairgrounds, allowing wrestlers to participate in the Missouri Rookie State Tournament. On Sunday, the same venue in Sedalia held the 6U State Championship. This event was comprised of a massive amount of 6U wrestlers who all competed to be the Missouri State Champ in their weight class. To have that many 5 and 6-year-olds in one gymnasium is certainly a sight to see! This tournament is typically the last tournament that SBC 6U wrestlers will take part in for the season; and has proven to be the perfect way to end their season. Amazingly, the Rookie State and 6U State Tournaments often see brackets that consist of up to 64 wrestlers, so, placing in these state tournaments is not an easy task! Lastly, the Columbia Wrestling Club Tournament took place Sunday. This was a two part tournament which consisted of a girls-only portion and an open portion, open to all. This particular tournament always includes wrestlers from the Kansas City and St. Louis areas, and tends to bring a high level of talented wrestlers to Mid-Missouri, due to the ease that Interstate 70 provides. The results from all these young wrestlers this weekend should be a testament to where our club and community is headed, in the sport of wrestling; and we have our Volunteer Coaches to thank for that. Get ready Middle School and High School Coaches, you have some serious talent headed your way!