The YMCA Youth Eagle Cheer Team attended the Mexico Optimist Club competition recently in Mexico, MO, where they cheered their way to third place!

They have been working on the routine since August and they performed it at halftime of the youth football games throughout the season. The team is made up of 3rd through 6th graders and they cheer for the youth home football games in the fall.

Congratulations to these young ladies for their hard work, and for representing Southern Boone so well!

Photo and story courtesy Melissa Pasley