The Eagles Wrestling team has had a successful post-season this year and will be competing in the Girls State Tournament on Tuesday, March 9, and the Boys State Tournament on Thursday, March 11.

Photo: The boys wrestling team competed at the sectional tournament where the top three would advance to the state tournament solidifying them as a top 12 (4 total sectionals across the state) wrestler in Missouri in their respective weight and classification.

Five wrestlers competed in the sectional tournament and advanced a school record five wrestlers to the State Tournament. They include: Kade Scheer 3rd, Charlie Unrig 3rd, Konnor Turner 3rd, Hunter Jennings 3rd and Austin Skaggs 2nd

Freshman Addyson Pasley is the first ever Southern Boone girls wrestler to qualify for the State Tournament.