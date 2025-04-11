Southern Boone Varsity Eagles took last Tuesday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 1-0 walk-off victory over Blair Oaks. The game was tied at zero in the bottom of the seventh when Jadon Martin hit a solo home run to left field. The pitching was strong on both sides. Southern Boone Varsity Eagles pitchers struck out nine, while Blair Oaks sat down six.

Zac Henson earned the win for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles. The right-handed pitcher gave up zero hits and zero runs over one-third of an inning, striking out one and walking none. W Zibbert took the loss for Blair Oaks. The hurler went five innings, allowing zero runs on one hit, striking out five and walking two. Brayden Beckmann stepped on the hill first for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles. The starting pitcher allowed three hits and zero runs over six and two-thirds innings, striking out eight and walking three.

Martin went 1-for-3 at the plate and led the team with one run batted in. Jayce Troth, Nolan Ash, and Martin each collected one hit for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles. Southern Boone Varsity Eagles turned one double play in the game.

V Halford, O Schellman, and B Buhr each collected one hit for Blair Oaks. Blair Oaks stole four bases in the game.

Southern Boone Varsity Eagles defeated South Callaway 9-3 on Monday, April 7th. The Eagles face Pembroke Hill this Friday at 12pm.

