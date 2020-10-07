The game came down to the last inning. A contest full of offensive fireworks had the Lady Eagles tied 11-11 with Versailles in the bottom of the 7th in the Thursday evening contest.

Sophomore Lindie Pauley led off the inning sneaking a hit through the infield for a single. Then Freshman Paige Cruzan laid down a bunt and was safe at first, advancing Pauley to second base. With runners at first and second, Senior Sydney Anderson stepped into the batters box. She already had two hits in the game but this at bat was crucial. She leaned back and waited for her pitch. Anderson smacked the ball into the outfield for a double scoring Pauley from second securing the win 12-11.

~ There’s more in today’s Journal ~

By Frank Finley