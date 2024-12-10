By: Tara Blue

The Lady Eagles faced tough opponents last week, but remained strong in the face of defeat. The teams traveled to Blair Oaks on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd and began the night with a JV victory 23-13 in a two-quarter game.

Varsity Eagles led the Falcons past halftime, with Sadie Ahern hitting back-to-back three pointers. Blair Oaks tied the game up at 36-36 in the third quarter and took the lead. Lady Eagles fought to the last second and stayed within four points of the Falcons until ultimately failing to catch back up at 52-57. Ahern earned an impressive 20 points for the team, followed by Gracie Britton with 11, and Liyah Prince with 10.

The first home game of the season took place on Thursday, Dec. 5th as the teams hosted the Centralia Panthers. The JV once again set a strong tone for the night, defeating the Panthers in double overtime.

The JV Eagles and the Panthers were evenly matched, and back-and-forth leads made for an intense competition. Centralia led at the end of the first quarter 8-6, but the Eagles pulled ahead 14-10 by halftime.

Centralia tied the game at 30-30 with one minute left in the fourth quarter and sending into overtime. A layup by #23 Courtney Hargis put the Eagles on top at the end of the game 38-35.

Varsity Lady Eagles kept close behind a firm start to the Panthers’ offense, with #2 Adisen Wren scoring back-to-back three pointers early in the game. The team trailed the Panthers 19-25 at the half and was unable to matching their opponent’s scoring. Every time Varsity scored, Centralia answered with more buckets, defeating the Varsity Eagles 51-33.

Adisen Wren led the team in scoring, with 15 points, followed by Ayla Yung with 6, and Liyah Prince with 5.

Head Coach Andrew Stone is looking forward to the rest of the season, saying “we have some growing to do this year as we have some young kids with minimal varsity experience being thrown into the fire, but our upperclassmen are capable leaders who I know are going to bring them along quickly.

I truly believe this year we are going to compete night in and night out, we’ll surprise some people, and as this group gets more and more comfortable together on the floor, people are not going to want to play us come February!”

The teams hosted Harrisburg on Monday, Dec. 9th. Results not available by press time. Check the Southern Boone Athletics Facebook page for the most current information. See our Facebook page for more photos.

Come out and support your Eagles!