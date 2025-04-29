Southern Boone Varsity Eagles easily dispatched Osage on Tuesday, 10-0.

Southern Boone got on the board in the bottom of the first inning after Zach DeHaas homered to left field, Brayden Beckmann singled to center field, and the Eagles scored on a passed ball, each scoring one run.

Southern Boone added to their early lead in the bottom of the third inning after Brody Troth singled to right field, Nate Melvin laid down a sacrifice bunt, DeHaas singled down the left field line, Jace Wren singled down the left field line, and Parker Salter singled down the left field line, each scoring one run.

Jadon Martin earned the win for Southern Boone. The righty surrendered one hit and zero runs over five innings, striking out five and walking none. C Nicholson took the loss for Osage. The pitcher went two and one-third innings, allowing six runs on six hits, striking out five and walking two.

The Eagles collected 12 hits in the game. Jackson Woodward, DeHaas, Beckmann, Troth, and Salter each collected two hits. DeHaas went 2-for-3 at the plate and led the team with two runs batted in. Southern Boone ran wild on the base paths, accumulating four stolen bases for the game.

The team also traveled to Odessa on Thursday, April 24th, where they defeated the Bulldogs 5-1, then took a loss (2-5) to Montgomery County on Friday, April 25th. The Eagles now hold a 16-6 season record after defeating Boonville on Monday, April 28th.

Copyright © 2025 GameChanger Media, Inc.