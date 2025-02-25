By: Tara Blue

Varsity girls played their hearts out against the Boonville Pirates last Friday, Feb. 21st for Senior Night. The girls began the game struggling to score against the Pirate defense who consistently picked out weaknesses in our offense, stealing the ball every chance they could.

The first quarter was the lowest scoring quarter for the Lady Eagles, who brought in only nine points. The team picked up the pace leading into halftime and put up 14 points in the second quarter, but their opponents did not take their foot off the gas and led the Eagles 37-23 heading into third. Adisen Wren was able to land a few three-pointers in the final half, leading the team in scoring for the game with 14 points.

However, it wasn’t enough to catch the Pirates, and the Lady Eagles fell 46-66. Although the team took the loss, they remained positive and focused on honoring their outgoing seniors.

The varsity boys team started their game hot, racking up a 10-point lead in the first few minutes after several layups from Jace Wren and Brody Troth. Boonville, however, wasn’t going down without a fight and managed to tie the score at 22-22 leading into the half. Several three-pointers from Chase Rackers kept the Eagles on top, and Rackers led the team in scoring for the night with 23 points. Although the Pirates came close to closing the gap, the Eagles came out with the victory, with a final score of 59-50.

The teams finish out their regular season this week and head into district tournaments. Check the Southern Boone Athletics website for up-to-date information.