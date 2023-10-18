Southern Boone Varsity defeated the Osage Indians last Friday, Oct. 13th, bringing their record to 7-1. The offense finished the night with 327 yards to Osage’s 301 yards. The team travels to Blair Oaks this Friday at 7pm in the last game of the regular season.

JV defeated the Hallsville Indians last Monday, Oct. 9th, with a final score of 26-20, bringing their record to 5-2.

On Thursday, Oct. 12th, the 7th and 8th grade teams both defeated Hallsville in their final game of the season. The final score of the 7th grade game was 36-0, which ended their season record at 6-0. The 8th grade game ended at 12-0, bringing their season record to 5-1. Congrats to these young men on their hard work and dedication.