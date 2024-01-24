Freshmen, JV, and Varsity boys basketball teams went undefeated last week on the road. The teams crushed Fulton on Thursday, Jan. 18th, winning 51-27, 46-29, and 69-58 respectively.

The boys then traveled to Eldon on Friday, Jan. 19th where they won by wide margins. The Freshmen team had a slow start and trailed at the half, but picked up the pace and came back to win 56-26.

The JV came out strong, leading 27-14 at the half. The JV kept that same energy to the end, where they defeated the Mustangs with a final score of 57-39. Varsity also came in hot, leading 40-22 at the half and finished Eldon off at 71-39.

Finally, the Freshmen boys ended the week on Saturday, Jan. 20th with victories against Crest Ridge 55-28 and Tipton 39-29. The teams face Moberly on Thursday, Jan. 25th before they gear up to host the Southern Boone Classic during the week of Jan. 29th.

We recently added school sports events to our community calendar on p. 3 as another way to keep you informed on upcoming games and events.

Come out and support your Eagle Athletes!!

See more photos below: