The Southern Boone Youth Wrestling Club showed up to the Regionals Tournament last weekend, ready for the competition. In a long road trip to Cape Girardeau, only the top four wrestlers in every bracket were allowed to proceed to the State Championship. This is the most youth to have ever advanced to State in Southern Boone club wrestling history. The State Championship will be held in Cape Girardeau as well, next weekend. Girls State will also take place this weekend. Here are your Missouri State Qualifiers representing SBC!