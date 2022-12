The Southern Boone Wrestling Club kicked off their 2022-2023 wrestling season on Sunday morning at the Macon Youth Wrestling Tournament. The tournament was a split session tournament, meaning that 6u, 8u, and 14u wrestled from 9:00am-1pm, while 10u and 12u came in later to wrestle from 1:00pm-5:00pm. This certainly made a long day for the club’s volunteer coaches.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal