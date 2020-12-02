Two weeks ago the Southern Boone boys’ soccer team brought home its first state championship. This accomplishment had long been in the making, with a decade-plus of hard work put into the high school soccer program.

So, what constitutes a sports dynasty? One definition is that “a dynasty is a team that dominates their sport or league for an extended length of time”. The high school boys team certainly meets that criteria with 11 straight district championships, 10 straight years of being ranked in the state’s “Final Top 10”, and far too many tournament championships, All-State players, and other accolades to count.

There have been some primary events and factors leading up to our soccer dynasty:

1. The “Formation” Years: In the early 1990’s, high school soccer was being played on the Optimist soccer fields. The boys and girls’ teams shared jerseys, which wasn’t desired due to the difference in designs, but the kids were happy just to be playing. Coach George Zimny worked with the kids and developed the early beginnings of a true soccer program.

By Ernie Wren