The Lady Wolves of Ashland Capture the Silver Medal in the 5th Annual UCC Futsal SuperCup.

One year to the day the Lady Wolves left the tournament with no wins and losing each game by 1 point.

They said we will be back. And over the weekend they showed they were definitely back. The Lady started out with a 9-0 loss to an Elite UCC team .

That team took 1st place as well. Game 2 was a must win game and the Lady Wolves definitely held it . Winning 6-5 over a UCC team .

