By Andrew Golightly

Talent. Experience. Dedication.

This team has it all.

The SOBOCO Ladies golf team has eight returning players, five of whom have varsity experience.

Brylee Hendrix, a recent graduate, left a vacancy on the varsity team, and now several golfers are eagerly competing to claim that spot.

According to Coach Golightly “Brylee is the perfect mix of a player – great skills, tough mentality, and always positive. She will be hard to replace, as young golfers tend to lack in at least one of those areas. It will be interesting to see who ends up on varsity this year, as Brylee filled many roles for us during her time as a Lady Eagle.”

The other senior was Brianna Watson. “Brianna was our comedic relief – nothing bothered her, and she played for the love of the game. We will need someone to fill her role as the go-to when they’re feeling down. Brianna just had a way with words and a demeanor that would lift you up.”

Alice Mauney and Erissa Robertson are the returning seniors, both of which have played varsity for several years. “Alice and Erissa are fantastic role models for our younger players. They take the game seriously, have a positive attitude, and are easily approachable. I’m very fortunate to have them leading the team.”

The junior class has returning golfers Breckyn Shewmake, Harper Hanrahan, Josie Lambiotte, and Adelyn Golightly.

Breckyn Shewmake returns with state championship experience. “Breckyn worked her tail off all summer, playing in junior MGA events and practicing almost daily. I have high expectations for her, as she has experience going to state as a sophomore.” Harper Hanrahan returns with varsity experience, and Adelyn Golightly returns for her third season. “These ladies are neck-and-neck for that 5th varsity spot, as their averages are less than a 2-stroke difference. Either way, they both bring valuable experience this year.” Additionally, junior Josie Lambiotte is back and better than ever. “Josie is the kindest person you will ever meet; she is so positive, building others up and always going the extra mile to help in any way she can. She’s the ideal player you want on your team.”

The sophomore players consist of Courtney Hargis and Kerington Condron.

“Courtney has experience going to districts as a freshman and was always among the top 3 varsity players. As a freshman, she held her own, and I am very proud of her. I know she will be a great leader this year and continue to work hard on her game.” Alongside Courtney is Kerington, who returns with a full year of experience, and her putting has significantly improved. “I have watched Kerington develop her putting leaps and bounds since her freshman year. Her lag putts have improved tremendously, and she is taking her time, lining up her putts, and reading the greens. I foresee her putting average to decrease dramatically over the season.”

Our program has three new faces: senior Sofia Wiley and freshmen Kenzie Davis and Ava Reeves.

“I have known Sofia for two years – she is a member of Link Crew, and I had the pleasure of teaching her in chemistry. She is a well-rounded individual with strong leadership skills and a fantastic work ethic. She never picked up a club before this season and has already improved drastically. I am excited she has decided to come out for golf.”

Kenzie Davis is a first year golfer who has a lot of natural talent. “Kenzie is the total package as a starting golfer – her work ethic is out of this world, she is coachable and has a lot of raw talent.” Ava Reeves is also new to the game but has caught on quickly. “Ava is a hard worker and is already making incredible progress. She is making good contact with the ball and her putting has improved since beginning just over three weeks ago.”

Finally, the coaching staff has two new faces – Coach Nick Carlos and Coach Tim Hanrahan.

“Coach Hanrahan has been a wonderful resource. He volunteers his time to come out and help these ladies, and they greatly appreciate his expertise. Coach Hanrahan and I make a weekly game plan and focus on what the ladies need to work on to improve. I can always count on him to jump in and assist anywhere needed.”

Last, but not least, the ladies team has an assistant golf coach this year, Nick Carlos. “Coach Carlos is well known in the community and is teaching at the high school this year. Much like Coach Hanrahan, Coach Carlos is eager to help wherever needed. It’s been a blessing to have someone to co-coach alongside.”

According to Coach Golightly, much more has been accomplished so far this year than in previous years. “Having two excellent coaches alongside myself has been an absolute dream. I was stretched so thin in previous years, having ladies on the course, others on the putting green, and the range simultaneously. This year, having help from Coach Hanrahan and Coach Carlos has greatly benefited our ladies.