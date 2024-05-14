Aiden McDaniel took 1st place in the Class 3 Sectionals in Shot Put event, throwing 15.59m

Several Southern Boone athletes from the Track & Field team are headed to the Class 3 State Championships on May 17-18 at Jefferson City High School after a phenomenal performance at sectionals this past weekend.

Moravia Satterfield clears the pole

The Southern Boone Boys Track & Field finished 1st place out of 22 schools at the Class 3 Sectional 2 Meet on Saturday, May 11th in Paris, MO. Qualifying for state are:

  • Aiden McDaniel (1st place Shot Put, 2nd place Discus)
  • Brian Burns (1st place 800m and 1600m, 2nd place 3200m)
  • Braidan Jackson (2nd place 200m)
  • Hudson Talley (4th place 100m)

Boys’ team also took 1st place in the 4×400 and 3rd in the 4×200.

Braidan Jackson, Noah Ottinger, Weston Jennings, and Luke Amelunke celebrate after taking 3rd place in the 4x200m.    Photo courtesy of Coach Adrian Cummings

Timothy Lutz competes in the Triple Jump event at the Class 3 Sectionals

Hudson Talley (8) qualifies for state in the 100m Dash event

Brian Burns maintains a lead in the 1600m and finishes in 1st

The Southern Boone Girls Track & Field finished 7th place out of 20 schools. Alexandra Volkart qualified for state, taking 1st place in the 1600m and 3200m. Kaylin Patton also heads to state, taking 4th place in the 200m.

Alexandra Volkart (5) stayed right behind the front runners in the 1600m until surging past her opponents in the final lap, finishing the race in first place.

State Championships are May 17-18 at Jefferson City High School.

Come out and support your Eagles!!

