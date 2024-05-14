Several Southern Boone athletes from the Track & Field team are headed to the Class 3 State Championships on May 17-18 at Jefferson City High School after a phenomenal performance at sectionals this past weekend.

The Southern Boone Boys Track & Field finished 1st place out of 22 schools at the Class 3 Sectional 2 Meet on Saturday, May 11th in Paris, MO. Qualifying for state are:

Aiden McDaniel (1st place Shot Put, 2nd place Discus)

Brian Burns (1st place 800m and 1600m, 2nd place 3200m)

Braidan Jackson (2nd place 200m)

Hudson Talley (4th place 100m)

Boys’ team also took 1st place in the 4×400 and 3rd in the 4×200.

The Southern Boone Girls Track & Field finished 7th place out of 20 schools. Alexandra Volkart qualified for state, taking 1st place in the 1600m and 3200m. Kaylin Patton also heads to state, taking 4th place in the 200m.

State Championships are May 17-18 at Jefferson City High School.

Come out and support your Eagles!!