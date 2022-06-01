Fadraon Anderson, 19, will be traveling to Orlando Florida to compete in the Special Olympics USA Games, as part of MO Magic Team Missouri. He is competing in Athletics (Track), in the 200, 100, and running long jump. Fadraon graduated from Southern Boone High School in 2021, where he participated in track, basketball, and football as an athlete, manager, and videographer.

June 5-12, 2022, the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean and 125,000 spectators during one of the country’s most cherished sporting events. We all have reasons to shine. For Special Olympics athletes, one of those reasons is the love of sport. Special Olympics athletes display remarkable abilities not only on the field, but in all areas of life. By celebrating their dedication and perseverance, we become champions for a more inclusive world. A world where we all Shine As One.