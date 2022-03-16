Postseason Awards Tri-County All Conference Tri-County Conference Girls Most Outstanding Wrestler: Callie Bergthold First Team Girls All Conference: 115lbs: Callie Bergthold, 135lbs: Noelle Schweitzer First Team Boys All Conference: 145lbs: Hunter Jennings, 195lbs: Dane Donigian

Southern Boone Basketball Boys Basketball Postseason Awards Tri-County All Conference Second Team all conference: Chase Morris Congratulations on your postseason !

Southern Boone Basketball Girls Basketball Postseason Awards Tri-County All Conference First team all conference: Jersee Wren Second Team all conference: Mariah Prince Honorable mention all conference: Chloe Bukowsky, Emilee DeHaas Head coach/Staff of the year: Damon Wren, & Staff