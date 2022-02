On Sunday, February 20, 2022, under the direction of Brandi Anderson, the Southern Boone Winter Guard preformed their routine choregraphed to the song My Wish. The performance was a tribute to their parents, family and friends. The team will be competing on 2/26/22 at Francis Howell, St. Louis; 3/12/22 at Blue Springs, Kansas City and 4/2/22 Championship at Ozark (or Nixa).