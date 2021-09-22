By: Frank Finley

Eagles slip past Versailles It took most of the game but with less than a minute to play, Southern Boone’s football team finally took the lead with fourth down and goal with a one-yard quarterback sneak by senior Hayden Steelman to grasp the Eagles first win of the season 24-20 over Versailles. The Eagles racked up costly penalties that may have cost them the game. SoBoCo never led the game until Steelman’s game winning touchdown with 43 seconds left in the game. The Eagles junior Carter Salter intercepted the Tigers hail Mary pass in the end zone on the last play of the game to seal the win.

