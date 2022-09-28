Journal Staff:

The Eagles traveled to Versailes to take on the Tigers in their third Conference game of the season. Coach Ross had a clear goal, and that was to get every player on the field for some Friday Night Lights action. In order to get that done, the starting Eagles needed to score big and make defensive stops. It was evident from the beginning that the Eagles knew what was expected of them. Getting the Eagles on the board first was the Defense, as Junior safety Chase Morris had a 64 yard interception and he returned it for the first score of the game. Versailles would answer back two plays later, on a 74 yard drive making it a tie game at 7. Then, the Southern Boone Offense begins a scoring run that would go unanswered the rest of the game. A 10 yard touchdown run by Senior running back Jacob Bowles gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal