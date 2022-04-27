Southern Boone Freshman Eagles Stymied by Rock Bridge Bruins C Team, loose 13-3

Nothing came easy for Southern Boone on Monday, as they fell 13-3 to Rock Bridge Bruins C Team.

Rock Bridge team pulled away for good with nine runs in the third inning. In the third Dylan Davis tripled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run. Crew Norden singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run. Bradley Davidson drew a walk, scoring one run. Tyler Towe singled on a 3-2 count scoring two runs. Will Kimes singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, Davis drew a walk scoring one run. Norden singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run.

Davidson toed the rubber for Rock Bridge Bruins C Team. Davidson allowed six hits and three runs over five innings, striking out four and walking one.

