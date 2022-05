Five RBI day for Austin Evans brings victory for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles over New Bloomfield Varsity Wildcats.

Austin Evans would not be denied at the plate when runners were on base on Wednesday, driving in five on two hits to lead Southern Boone past New Bloomfield Varsity Wildcats 11-5 on Wednesday. Evans drove in runs on a home run in the first and a home run in the sixth.

