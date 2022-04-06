With Hayden on the mound, Southern Boone Varsity Eagles shuts out Linn Varsity Wildcats. Hayden Steelman had all the right stuff on Friday for Southern Boone, allowing zero and besting Linn Varsity Wildcats by a score of 10-0 In the first inning, Southern Boone got their offense started. Steelman singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. The Eagles tallied five runs in the third inning. Nathan Smith, Bradly Smith and Carter Karotka all contributed in the big inning with RBIs. One bright spot for Linn Varsity Wildcats was a single by Trevor Murray in the second inning. Steelman pitched Southern Boone Varsity Eagles to victory. The righty surrendered zero runs on one hit over five innings, striking out eight and walking one.

